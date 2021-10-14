Argentina beats Peru 1-0 in qualifiers, nears World Cup spot

AP Business

By MAURICIO SAVARESE

AP Sports Writer

SAO PAULO (AP) — Argentina beat Peru 1-0 in South American World Cup qualifying. Despite the unimpressive performance Lionel Messi’s team is now closer a direct spot at Qatar next year. Lautaro Martinez scored the only goal of the match with a header in the 43rd minute. Peru had the golden chance to equalize from the spot in the 65th minute but veteran Yoshimar Yotun hit the bar. Second-place Argentina has 25 points after 11 matches — its encounter against leader Brazil was suspended after seven minutes of play due to COVID-19 protocols. FIFA will decided whether the match will be played or not.