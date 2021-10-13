Simmons drama drags on for 76ers without a resolution

AP Business

By DAN GELSTON

AP Sports Writer

CAMDEN, N.J. (AP) — Ben Simmons has reported to the Philadelphia 76ers but the disgruntled All-Star guard still may not play for the franchise. Coach Doc Rivers says he doesn’t know if Simmons has backed off his trade demand. Rivers said Simmons was scheduled to return to the practice facility late Wednesday for an individual workout and that he won’t practice with the team until he clears NBA health and safety protocols. Rivers said he hasn’t ruled out Simmons traveling with the team to Detroit for a preseason game.