No smoking: Dolphins’ London trip stirs memories for Flores

AP Business

By TIM REYNOLDS

AP Sports Writer

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Brian Flores is reasonably certain of this much: None of his players will be smoking cigarettes inside the Miami Dolphins locker room at halftime on Sunday. That will be a welcome change. Sunday’s Dolphins game against the Jacksonville Jaguars will be the third time that Flores coaches an NFL game in London; he was on the New England staffs that won blowouts at Wembley Stadium in 2009 and 2012. And one of the reasons why he’s been able to coach there at all, Flores thinks, is a little-known game back in the mid-2000s that got him thinking about his career path.