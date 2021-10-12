Close calls: NFL has record number of games decided late

AP Business

By JOSH DUBOW

AP Pro Football Writer

From Lamar Jackson’s improbable comeback that ended in an overtime win for Baltimore to the missed kick festival between Green Bay and Cincinnati, the NFL had several more games go down to the wire in Week 5. Four more games were decided with a winning score in either the final minute of regulation or overtime. That raised the total this season to 19 games decided that late. That’s the most through five weeks in NFL history.