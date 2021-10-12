Browns place tackle Hubbard, 2 others on injured reserve

AP Business

By TOM WITHERS

AP Sports Writer

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Browns have placed versatile offensive lineman Chris Hubbard, safety M.J. Stewart and fullback Andy Janovich on injured reserve. Cleveland was ravaged by injuries in Sunday’s 47-42 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. But to this point, the Browns won’t be missing any major contributors long term. Stewart and Janovich sustained hamstring injuries Sunday while Hubbard recently underwent season-ending surgery on his triceps. Per NFL rules, Janovich and Stewart must sit out at least three games. On Monday, coach Kevin Stefanski said he was awaiting MRI results on several players, including starting right tackle Jack Conklin (knee) and cornerbacks Denzel Ward (neck) and Greedy Williams (shoulder).