DeMorat throws 4 TD passes in Fordham’s 54-7 rout of Wagner

NEW YORK (AP) — Tim DeMorat threw for 339 yards and four touchdowns to lead Fordham to a 54-7 victory over Wagner. Trey Snead added 70 yards rushing and two touchdowns for the Rams, who totaled 197 yards on the ground and outgained Wagner 552-240. Jaalon Frazier completed 13 of 19 passes for 102 yards for Wagner. The Rams led 28-0 on a short touchdown run by Snead and three of DeMorat’s TD throws before Wagner got on the board in the second quarter. Wagner’s touchdown came on a 2-yard run by Frazier before Snead scored again and DeMorat threw his final TD pass in Fordham’s 42-point first half.