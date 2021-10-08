Red Sox slugger J.D. Martinez back in lineup vs Rays

AP Business

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Red Sox slugger J.D. Martinez was back in Boston’s starting lineup for Game 2 of their AL Division Series against Tampa Bay. Martinez was slated to bat sixth as the designated hitter after missing Tuesday’s night’s AL wild-card win over the Yankees and Thursday’s 5-0 Game 1 loss to the Rays due to a sprained left ankle. Over his previous 21 postseason games, Martinez is hitting .286 with six homers and 20 RBIs. Martinez stumbled over second base while heading to the outfield in Sunday’s regular-season finale at Washington.