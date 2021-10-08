Rahm a shot off the lead entering weekend at Spanish Open

AP Business

By TALES AZZONI

AP Sports Writer

MADRID (AP) — Jon Rahm has had a lackluster second round at the Spanish Open on Friday. He carded a 4-under 67 to stay one shot behind leader Wil Besseling going into the weekend. Rahm is one shot ahead of fellow Spaniard Adri Arnaus and first-round leader Ross McGowan of England. The world No. 1 made two birdies in his first nine holes before finishing with an eagle on the par-5 14th, a bogey on the par-4 16th, and a hard-fought birdie on the last hole after hooking his tee shot behind the packed grandstands near the 18th green.