Leafs, Senators, Raptors allowed to host capacity crowds

AP Business

TORONTO (AP) — Ontario’s major indoor professional sports teams have been given the green light to host capacity crowds. The NHL’s Toronto Maple Leafs and Ottawa Senators and the NBA’s Toronto Raptors will be able to play in front of full arenas when their seasons start this month, Ontario Sports Minister Lisa MacLeod announced Friday. The indoor capacity limits will be lifted in the arenas beginning Saturday at 12:01 a.m. Proof of vaccination will be required to attend. The move leaves the Vancouver Canucks as the only NHL team without full-capacity crowds. COVID-19 protocols in British Columbia still limit indoor crowds to 50% of capacity.