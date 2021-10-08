76ers get used to life at home without disgruntled Simmons

AP Business

By DAN GELSTON

AP Sports Writer

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Ben Simmons was out of sight, out of mind and out of the team pregame hype video for the Philadelphia 76ers. The Sixers have largely stopped talking about the three-time All-Star guard. Simmons’ postseason play was the fatal flaw that stoked the trade demand once he felt coach Doc Rivers and his teammates didn’t have his back. Simmons took the fall. He then wanted out. Simmons was officially ruled out as “not with the team” for the Sixers’ preseason opener against Toronto.