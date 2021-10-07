No more excuses: Deontay Wilder rejuvenated for Fury finale

AP Business

By GREG BEACHAM

AP Sports Writer

Deontay Wilder reacted to his first career loss with a wild variety of accusations and recriminations. The former WBC heavyweight champion also fired the longtime trainer who threw in the towel on his loss to Tyson Fury in their second bout. Wilder returns for his third fight with Fury on Saturday night in Las Vegas, and he says the loss improved him as a fighter. He also continues to stick to his outlandish claims about the second bout. His new trainer says Wilder can do better in the rematch if he sticks to the fundamentals that got him to boxing’s heights.