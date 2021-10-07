Mariners expect to be active and spend after 90-win season

AP Business

By TIM BOOTH

AP Sports Writer

SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle Mariners president of baseball operations Jerry Dipoto says the team’s ownership has provided assurances he can be aggressive in improving the club during the offseason. The Mariners nearly ended their 20-year playoff drought and were in the AL wild-card race until the final day of the regular season. The Mariners will spend this offseason trying to build on their unexpected playoff push. Seattle wants to see if moves in free agency or trades can add needed punch to the offense and possibly land another couple of arms for the starting rotation.