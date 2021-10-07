Jets’ Mims staying positive despite frustration over role

AP Business

By DENNIS WASZAK Jr.

AP Pro Football Writer

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Denzel Mims is used to being the guy making plays and not the one wondering about playing time. But that’s where the New York Jets wide receiver has mostly found himself this season. He’s a second-round pick who has seemingly become an afterthought. He has played in two games and has one catch. Mims says in his first meeting with reporters since the preseason that he is frustrated but remains confident in his abilities and is staying positive.