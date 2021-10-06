Wisdom of Maldini, Ibra rubbing off on England’s Tomori

AP Business

By STEVE DOUGLAS

AP Sports Writer

Fikayo Tomori is back in the England squad after two years away having ignited his career by moving to a country where defending is cherished more than maybe anywhere else. The 23-year-old center back has been in impressive form for AC Milan and says the weight of history at the Italian club is bringing out the best in him. He has been getting lessons in the art of defending from Paolo Maldini and feels the winning mentality of a teammate like 39-year-old soccer great Zlatan Ibrahimovic is rubbing off on him. Now he is dreaming of playing in next year’s World Cup in Qatar.