Stephens outlasts Watson in 3 sets in Indian Wells opener

INDIAN WELLS, Calif. (AP) — Sloane Stephens outlasted Heather Watson 6-7 (5), 7-5, 6-1 in her opening match at the BNP Paribas Open in Southern California. Stephens won 7 of 18 break points against Watson on the hard courts at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden. Stephens advanced to a second-round match against fellow American Jessica Pegula. Men’s main draw play begins Thursday. The tournament is using electronic Hawkeye cameras to call lines in every match. Chair umpires will still preside and ball kids will be working.