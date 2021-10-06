Johnson and Grosjean take first laps on Indy’s famed oval

AP Business

By JENNA FRYER

AP Auto Racing Writer

Jimmie Johnson and Romain Grosjean turned their first laps on the famed Indianapolis Motor Speedway oval on Wednesday as part of a test session for approval to race the Indianapolis 500. Rain shortened the session so neither driver completed the testing phase. Johnson said he fulfilled a childhood dream by being on the track but he does not yet have a deal finalized to run in “The Greatest Spectacle in Racing.” Grosjean has signed with Andretti Autosport and will run a full schedule next season that includes the Indy 500.