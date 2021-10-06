Euro flops France, Belgium seek redemption in Nations League

AP Business

By DANIELLA MATAR

Associated Press

MILAN (AP) — Two of the European Championship’s biggest disappointments face each other on Thursday in the Nations League semifinal in Turin. Kylian Mbappé and the France squad are looking for redemption in the Nations League, much like its opponent Belgium. Mbappé was made somewhat of a scapegoat for France’s failure at Euro 2020 after missing the decisive penalty in the shootout in France’s loss to Switzerland in the round of 16. Top-ranked Belgium lost to eventual winner Italy in the quarterfinals. Belgium will also have revenge on its mind as the last time it met France was in the semifinals of the 2018 World Cup, when Roberto Martínez’s side lost 1-0.