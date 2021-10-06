Cowboys vague on LB Smith’s release as players move forward

AP Business

By SCHUYLER DIXON

AP Pro Football Writer

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — The Dallas Cowboys are moving on from linebacker Jaylon Smith without getting into the specifics of the decision to release their leading returning tackler four games into 2021. One of the factors was a looming $9.2 million guarantee on Smith’s 2022 salary if he got injured. Smith’s production and impact have been on the decline. But the Cowboys are risking an interruption to their fast start to the season by releasing a popular player. Smith recovered from a knee injury in college that sidelined him as a rookie to become one of the team’s most durable players.