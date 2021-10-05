Oklahoma’s defense flourishes under coordinator Alex Grinch

AP Business

By CLIFF BRUNT

AP Sports Writer

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Alex Grinch’s defense has carried sixth-ranked Oklahoma to an unbeaten record heading into the annual showdown with Texas. During a 13-game winning streak dating back to last season, the Sooners’ 46 sacks are tied for the national lead and their 18 interceptions rank sixth. The Sooners have at least one takeaway in 11 straight games. It’s a long way from three years ago, when a 48-45 loss to Texas cost defensive coordinator Mike Stoops his job.