Changing to Guardians: Indians close with 6-0 win at Texas

AP Business

By STEPHEN HAWKINS

AP Baseball Writer

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Aaron Civale allowed only three singles while pitching six scoreless innings and the Cleveland Indians closed out their 107th and final season under that name with a 6-0 win against the Texas Rangers. The 80-82 Indians will become the Guardians by next season. They finished with their first losing season since 2012. Four relievers followed Civale to close out Cleveland’s ninth shutout victory this season. Rangers rookie starter Dane Dunning allowed four runs in three innings. The Rangers finished with 102 losses for their fifth straight losing season. It was the 15th time they were shut out.