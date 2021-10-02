Tennessee makes quick work of Missouri in 62-24 rout

AP Business

By JOE WALLJASPER

Associated Press

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Hendon Hooker threw for three touchdowns and ran for another as Tennessee routed Missouri 62-24, scoring touchdowns on its first six possessions. Hooker completed 15 of 19 passes for 225 yards and rushed nine times for 76 yards. He wasn’t the only Volunteer who padded his stats against a beleaguered defense. Tiyon Evans rushed 15 times for 156 yards and three touchdowns. Tennessee piled up 677 total yards as it sent Missouri to its second straight loss.