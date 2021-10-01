Tucker uses glove, bat to lift Pirates over Reds 9-2

AP Business

By JOHN PERROTTO

Associated Press

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh second baseman Cole Tucker made a spectacular diving catch, then hit his first career grand slam to cap an eight-run rally in the eighth inning that sent the Pirates over the Cincinnati Reds 9-2. Tucker’s slam off Dauri Moreta came a night after the Pirates lost their 100th game of the season. Tucker also tripled to lead off the first inning and scored the game’s first run. The grand slam might have been just Tucker’s second-best highlight of the night after his fielding gem in the seventh. Tucker raced into short right field and snagged Tucker Barnhart’s popup with his back to home plate. Tucker quickly rose to his feet and made a strong throw to first base to double up Eugenio Suarez and end the inning.