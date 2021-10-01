Matz sharp, Jays beat Orioles 6-4 to stay in wild card race

AP Business

By IAN HARRISON

Associated Press

TORONTO (AP) — Steven Matz pitched seven solid innings to win his fifth straight decision, Danny Jansen homered and drove in three runs, and the Toronto Blue Jays kept their playoff hopes alive by beating the Baltimore Orioles 6-4. The Orioles put a scare into the Blue Jays with a four-run eighth, but closer Jordan Romano limited the damage as he got the final five outs for his 23rd save in 24 chances. Jansen hit a two-run home run in the third inning and Corey Dickerson added a solo shot in Toronto’s four-run sixth. The Blue Jays lead the majors with 253 homers this season.