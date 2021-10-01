Julio Jones, A.J. Brown, among 6 Titans out vs NY Jets

AP Business

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Wide receivers Julio Jones and A.J. Brown are among six Titans who won’t play Sunday against the New York Jets. The Titans declared both of the Pro Bowl receivers out along with outside linebacker Bud Dupree, who didn’t play despite being dressed last week against the Colts. Also out are three-time Pro Bowl punter Brett Kern, defensive lineman Larrell Murchison and rookie cornerback Caleb Farley. Coach Mike Vrabel said earlier this week the Titans would have a lengthy injury list. Running back Jeremy McNichols became the 14th on the injury report Friday when limited at practice by a hamstring issue.