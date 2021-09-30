Yankees put Voit on IL with sore left knee, recall RHP Abreu

AP Business

TORONTO (AP) — The New York Yankees have placed slugger Luke Voit on the 10-day injured list with a sore left knee. New York recalled right-hander Albert Abreu from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. Voit underwent knee surgery in March. He limped back to the dugout after running to first base in a pinch-hit appearance in the seventh inning of Wednesday’s 6-5 loss at Toronto. Voit is batting .239 with 11 homers and 35 RBI in 68 games. He hit a major league-leading 22 home runs in last year’s 60-game season.