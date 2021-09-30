Theegala finds an easy path to 64 and lead in Mississippi

AP Business

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Sahith Theegala has the lead in the Sanderson Farms Championship with a 64. Theegala is among promising young Americans and is off to a good start. He swept the awards as NCAA player of the year his senior season at Pepperdine, which was cut short by the pandemic. He made it to the PGA Tour on his first try. In the opening round at the Country Club of Jackson, he was rarely out of position and only once came close to bogey. He led by one shot over Nick Watney and Harold Varner III. Defending champion Sergio Garcia shot 70.