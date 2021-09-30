Surprising No. 8 Hogs to challenge No. 2 Georgia’s defense

AP Business

By The Associated Press

No. 8 Arkansas will try to extend its surprising start under second-year coach Sam Pittman when the Razorbacks face No. 2 Georgia in a showdown of unbeaten Southeastern Conference teams. Arkansas already has two wins over top 15 teams, No. 15 Texas and No. 7 Texas A&M. Georgia opened with an impressive win over No. 3 Clemson. This will be the Bulldogs’ toughest test in the conference so far. Georgia boasts the nation’s top defense. Arkansas has a high-scoring offense led by dual-threat quarterback KJ Jefferson. Georgia quarterback JT Daniels is 7-0 as a starter and leads a balanced attack.