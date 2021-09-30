No. 11 Ohio State is facing a possible test from Rutgers

AP Business

By TOM CANAVAN

AP Sports Writer

PISCATAWAY, N.J. (AP) — No. 11 Ohio State has never had much of a problem beating Rutgers on the football field. In seven games since the Scarlet Knights joined the Big Ten Conference, the Buckeyes have won every one by no fewer than 22 points and have scored at least 49 points in each game. This year’s game at SHI Stadium has a chance to be closer. Ohio State is 3-1 overall. Rutgers has the same record. The Scarlet Knights raised eyebrows last weekend in a 20-13 loss to now-No. 14 Michigan. They blanked the Wolverines in a dominant second half.