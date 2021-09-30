Brock finally has easy time and wins US Women’s Mid-Am

AP Business

BLUFFTON, S.C. (AP) — Blakesly Brock had to go overtime in three straight matches just to reach the final of the U.S. Women’s Mid-Am. The championship match turned out to be the easiest. Brock won six consecutive holes in the middle of her round and sailed to a 5-and-4 victory over Aliea Clark of San Diego. Clark was trying to become the first 64th seed to win the championship. Brock’s victory at Berkeley Hall Club means she gets into the U.S. Women’s Open next year at Pine Needles. She also is exempt from qualifying for the next two U.S. Women’s Amateurs. Brock played college golf at Tennessee.