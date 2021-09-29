Rays clinch top seed in AL playoffs, stall Astros in West

AP Business

By KRISTIE RIEKEN

AP Sports Writer

HOUSTON (AP) — Drew Rasmussen and three relievers combined for a three-hitter, Brandon Lowe and Ji-Man Choi both homered and the Tampa Bay Rays coasted past the Houston Astros 7-0, giving them the No. 1 seed in the American League playoffs. The Astros lost for the fifth time in six games on a night they could have clinched their fourth AL West title in five seasons with a win. Houston’s magic number is still one over Seattle, which beat Oakland. Tampa Bay improved to 98-60, outdoing the 2008 team for most wins in franchise history. With the best record in the AL, the two-time AL East champions secured home-field advantage through the AL Championship Series.