Bichette homers twice, Blue Jays top Yanks 6-5, tighten race

AP Business

By IAN HARRISON

Associated Press

TORONTO (AP) — Bo Bichette homered twice, including atiebreaking home run off Clay Holmes in the eighth inning that lifted the Toronto Blue Jays over the Yankees 6-5, tightened the AL wild card race and ended New York’s seven-game winning streak. Marcus Semien hit a go-ahead, two-run homer in the first off Gerrit Cole, setting a big league record with his 44th home run of the season as a second baseman. George Springer doubled on Cole’s first pitch and Semien homered on Cole’s sixth. Springer hit an RBI single in the second and Bichette’s solo homer in the third built a 4-0 lead.