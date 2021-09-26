Tears as Freiburg wins its last game at Black Forest stadium

AP Business

By CIARÁN FAHEY

AP Sports Writer

BERLIN (AP) — Freiburg coach Christian Streich has shed tears and joined fans in the stand after his team beat Augsburg 3-0 in the Bundesliga. It was Freiburg’s last game in the scenic Dreisamstadion. The club’s senior team is moving after the international break to a new bigger stadium on the other side of the city. Streich climbed a barrier to access the stand behind one of the goals where he led supporters’ chants in front of his team sitting on the field. Streich has been in charge since December 2011 and has become a firm fan favorite. Bochum and Stuttgart drew 0-0 in the early game.