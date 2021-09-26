Prescott set to play at home for 1st time since ankle injury

AP Business

By SCHUYLER DIXON

AP Pro Football Writer

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott is set for the return to his home field, where the devastating right ankle injury happened last year. Prescott says the road to recovery is already complete, even before Philadelphia visits Monday night. His focus is on the fans, who will fill 80,000-seat AT&T Stadium for the first time since the pandemic kept capacity below 50% in 2020. The trauma and emotion of the injury makes that 37-34 win over the New York Giants last October a blur for some players.