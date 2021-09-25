Washington escapes in OT with 31-24 win over California

AP Business

By TIM BOOTH

AP Sports Writer

SEATTLE (AP) — Sean McGrew scored his second touchdown of the game in the first overtime, Washington’s defense forced California’s Damien Moore to fumble at the 1-yard line and the Huskies escaped with a 31-24 win over the Golden Bears. The Pac-12 Conference opener ended after Washington linebacker Jackson Sirmon and defensive back Cameron Williams converged on Moore before he reached goal line. Moore was hit hard, the ball popped free and Ryan Bowman pounced on the loose ball, setting off a wild celebration that was briefly muted while the fumble was confirmed by video replay. The 100th matchup between the schools was another wild conclusion to a series that has recently featured close games.