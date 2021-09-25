Pledger helps Utah rally past Washington State 24-13

AP Business

By MATTHEW COLES

Associated Press

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — TJ Pledger rushed for 117 yards and the go-ahead touchdown as Utah came from behind to beat Washington State 24-13 in the Utes’ Pac-12 opener. Pledger, a transfer from Oklahoma who only had 11 yards coming into the game, ran 20 yards for a touchdown with 4:53 to play. Then Clark Phillips took an interception 54 yards for a score to clinch it with 2:19 remaining. The Cougars (1-3, 0-2 Pac-12) forced seven fumbles, recovering three, with at least two others saved by replay.