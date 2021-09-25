Pitt bounces back after upset, drills New Hampshire 77-7

AP Business

By WILL GRAVES

AP Sports Writer

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Kenny Pickett threw for 403 yards and five touchdowns and ran for another as Pittsburgh finished up nonconference play by drilling New Hampshire 77-7. A week after a stunning upset loss at home to Western Michigan, Pitt (3-1) bounced back by pouncing quickly on the overmatched Wildcats (3-1). Pickett led the way. The senior quarterback completed 24 of 28 passes while pushing his touchdown pass total to 15 on the season, two more than he had in 2020.