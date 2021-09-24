White Sox RHP Cease struck on right arm, leaves game

AP Business

CLEVELAND (AP) — Chicago White Sox starter Dylan Cease left a game after being struck on the right arm by a comebacker in the sixth inning against the Cleveland Indians. The White Sox said Cease has a right triceps contusion and that X-rays were negative. Cease took a shutout into the inning but was hit on his pitching arm by a one-hopper from Bradley Zimmer that rolled behind the mound with one out. Cease grabbed his arm and knelt behind the mound. Chicago manager Tony La Russa, pitching coach Ethan Katz, a team trainer and the White Sox infielders surrounded Cease, who got to his feet and walked on the infield grass.