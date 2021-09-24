Toyota to field Tundra TRD Pro truck next season in NASCAR

AP Business

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Toyota will use its Tundra TRD Pro next season in NASCAR’s Trucks Series. The Tundra TRD Pro was unveiled before this weekend’s race in Las Vegas. It will make its competition debut in next season’s opener at Daytona International Speedway in February. The new body for 2022 helps Toyota celebrate the launch of new Tundra models on showroom floors. Toyota is the only manufacturer that fields three different body styles across NASCAR’s three series.