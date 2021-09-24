Duckworth beats Millman for Astana Open semifinal spot

AP Business

NUR-SULTAN, Kazakhstan (AP) — Defending champion John Millman has been upset by fellow Australian James Duckworth in the quarterfinals of the Astana Open. Alexander Bublik has also reached the semifinals. Duckworth beat fifth-seeded Millman in straight sets to reach the semifinals of a tour event for the second time in his career. Ilya Ivashka plays Duckworth in the semifinals after beating Emil Ruusuvuori 6-1 in the third. Bublik won against Carlos Taberner to set up a semifinal with Kwon Soon-woo. The South Korean ousted Laslo Djere in three sets.