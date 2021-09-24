Cole, Stanton lead Yankees past Red Sox 8-3, cut lead to 1

AP Business

By JIMMY GOLEN

AP Sports Writer

BOSTON (AP) — Gerrit Cole took a two-hit shutout into the sixth inning to lead the New York Yankees to an 8-3 victory over the Boston Red Sox. Giancarlo Stanton hit a three-run homer to help end Boston’s seven-game winning streak and pull New York within one game of the Red Sox atop the AL wild-card standings. Boston was in its lucky yellow jerseys and Fenway Park was sold to capacity for just the third time this season. Cole no-hit the Red Sox for 3 2/3 innings and New York coasted to its fourth straight win. In a potential playoff preview, Nathan Eovaldi barely made it out of the first inning and couldn’t get through the third.