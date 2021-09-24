Blue Jays’ Borucki gets ban dropped to 2 games on appeal

AP Business

By BRIAN HALL

Associated Press

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Toronto reliever Ryan Borucki had his suspension for plunking Tampa Bay outfielder Kevin Kiermaier reduced to two games after an appeal and began serving the ban during a four-game series in Minnesota. Borucki was suspended three games and fined an undisclosed amount by Major League Baseball on Thursday. Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo got a one-game ban, which he served Thursday. Borucki was ejected from Wednesday’s game after drilling Kiermaier in the back in the eighth inning. That came two days after Kiermaier scooped up a Toronto scouting report that had fallen off catcher Alejandro Kirk’s wristband during a play at the plate and refused to hand it back.