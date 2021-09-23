Packers-Niners renew now familiar NFL rivalry on Sunday

AP Business

By BARRY WILNER

AP Pro Football Writer

If it seems as if the Packers have transferred to the NFC West or the 49ers moved to the NFC North, blame the schedule makers at league headquarters. When Green Bay visits San Francisco on Sunday, it will be the fourth trip to the Bay Area for the Cheeseheads in 22 months. The Niners won the first two meetings in the 2019 regular season and the NFC title game. Green Bay won last year in the regular season. This once was a great inter-division rivalry, particularly when the likes of Steve Young and Brett Favre were around. At one point, from 1995-2010, the Pack won 14 of 15 games.