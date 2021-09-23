Bencic, Martincova, Rybakina make quarters of Ostrava Open

AP Business

OSTRAVA, Czech Republic (AP) — Third-seeded Belinda Bencic has cruised past Sara Sorribes Tormo of Spain 6-2, 6-3 to reach the quarterfinals of the Ostrava Open. The Swiss will next Estonia’s Anett Kontaveit. Czech wild card Tereza Martincova has upset fifth-seeded Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova 7-6 (5), 7-6 (6) to also make the quarterfinals at the indoor hardcourt tournament. The Russian favorite saved three match points before sending a forehand long on the fourth one. Martincova will face fourth-seeded Maria Sakkari of Greece, who eliminated Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia 6-4, 6-2. Also, seventh-seeded Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan advanced after defeating Magda Linette of Poland 6-3, 2-6, 6-1.