5 for 5: Napoli beats Sampdoria 4-0 to extend perfect start

By ANDREW DAMPF

AP Sports Writer

ROME (AP) — Five matches. Five wins. Napoli impressed in a 4-0 win at Sampdoria to extend its perfect start to Serie A, with Victor Osimhen scoring twice. Napoli is chasing its first Italian league title since Diego Maradona led the Partenopei to their only championships in 1987 and 1990. Napoli returned to the top of the standings and is two points ahead of defending champion Inter Milan and AC Milan. Ciro Immobile converted a penalty in stoppage time to earn Lazio a 1-1 draw at Torino.