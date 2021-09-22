Madrid stays red-hot, routs Mallorca 6-1 in Spanish league

AP Business

By TALES AZZONI

AP Sports Writer

MADRID (AP) — This time Real Madrid didn’t need to rely solely on Karim Benzema and Vinícius Júnior to keep winning in the Spanish league. Benzema scored twice to reach 200 league goals but Madrid also got a hat trick from Marco Asensio on its way to a comfortable 6-1 win over Mallorca at the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium. The victory extends the team’s winning streak to five matches in all competitions. It was Madrid’s fourth straight league win and sent Carlo Ancelotti’s team back to the top of the standings with 16 points from six matches. It is two points ahead of defending champion Atlético Madrid.