Kings sign G Cal Petersen to 3-year, $15 million extension

AP Business

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — Goalie Cal Petersen has agreed to a three-year, $15 million contract extension with the Los Angeles Kings. Petersen went 9-18-5 last season for the struggling Kings, but established career-bests in goals-against average and save percentage. He appeared in a team-leading 35 games while assuming the role of Los Angeles’ No. 1 goalie in the injury absence of Jonathan Quick, the Kings’ two-time Stanley Cup champion and their starting goalie since the 2008-09 season. Quick will make $5.8 million this season and next. He appeared in just 22 games last season while dealing with injuries. He had shoulder surgery during the offseason.