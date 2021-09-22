‘I’m just proud of myself’: K Kristie Elliott makes history

AP Business

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Kristie Elliott of Simon Fraser University is enjoying her milestone in college football. Earlier this month, she became the first Canadian woman to play in an NCAA football game. She also scored, kicking a pair of extra points in a game against Linfield. Elliott is a 21-year-old pschyhology major who runs track and played soccer. She says it was an adjustment to play football but she loves it. She says her teammates have been fully supportive. She is also glad to finally have her own, small locker room for a bit of privacy.