Rattler, No. 3 Oklahoma hold off Nebraska 23-16

AP Business

By CLIFF BRUNT

AP Sports Writer

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Spencer Rattler passed for a touchdown and ran for another to help No. 3 Oklahoma beat Nebraska 23-16. It was the 50-year anniversary of the “Game of the Century,” No. 1 Nebraska’s 35-31 win over No. 2 Oklahoma in 1971. The teams rewarded their nostalgic fans with a competitive contest in the first meeting between the former conference rivals since 2010. Nebraska got the ball trailing by a touchdown with 57 seconds remaining and no timeouts, but the Cornhuskers could not manage a first down.