Levis, Ajian help Kentucky rally past FCS Chattanooga 28-23

AP Business

By GARY B. GRAVES

AP Sports Writer

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Will Levis overcame two interceptions to throw a fourth-quarter touchdown pass to Isaiah Cummings, safety Tyrell Ajian returned an interception 95 yards with 7:40 remaining, and Kentucky rallied past Chattanooga 28-23. The FCS Mocs slowly turned a seven-point deficit into a 16-14 lead early in the fourth on Aaron Sears’ 30-yard field goal. The Wildcats answered with a 77-yard TD drive as Levis hit Cummings with a 31-yard TD pass with 10:18 left. Ajian then picked Cole Copeland’s pass and returned it almost untouched near the left sideline for a needed cushion.