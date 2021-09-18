LEADING OFF: Scherzer unbeaten with Dodgers, faces Reds

AP Business

By The Associated Press

Max Scherzer has dominated since being traded to the Dodgers, and tries to extend his streak of success when he pitches Saturday at Cincinnati in a matchup with playoff implications. Scherzer is 6-0 with an 0.88 ERA in eight starts for Los Angeles, which got the three-time Cy Young Award winner and star infielder Trea Turner from Washington at the trade deadline in late July. Overall, the 37-year-old Scherzer leads the majors with a 2.17 ERA and is a combined 14-4 for the Dodgers and Nationals. The Dodgers have already clinched a playoff spot and are two games behind the first-place Giants in the NL West. Sonny Gray starts for the Reds as they aim for a wild card.